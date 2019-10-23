Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 669,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 483,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 350,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,557.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 279,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

