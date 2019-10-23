Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.