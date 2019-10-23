Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.
Fly Leasing stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $624.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
