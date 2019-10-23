Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of FLO stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.46). 34,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,696. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 97.88 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of $66.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Bill Wilson purchased 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £20,075.30 ($26,231.94).

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

