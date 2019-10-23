Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 369.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.3% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 14,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $11.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,153. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

