Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

