Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,554,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2,741.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

MJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,629. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.