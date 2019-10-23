Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

