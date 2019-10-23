Firstwave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd (ASX:FCT) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), 218,286 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Firstwave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT)

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited engages in the development and sale of Internet security software to businesses, enterprises, and government organizations in Australia and internationally. It offers FirstWave cloud content security gateway, cloud email security, cloud Web security, cloud next generation firewall, and cloud integration services.

