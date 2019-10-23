First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 10,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

