First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Position Raised by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,860 shares during the period. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF comprises 14.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

DALI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

