First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

FMBI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBI. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

