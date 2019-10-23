First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Shares of FR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 515,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,134. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

