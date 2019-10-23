First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,134. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.10.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.