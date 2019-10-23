First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of First Financial worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Financial by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

