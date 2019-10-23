First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

Shares of FDEF opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $583.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

