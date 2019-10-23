First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

