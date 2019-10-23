Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fincera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

