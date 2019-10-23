Financial Survey: Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (OTCMKTS:FCX)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quantum Materials and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A -336.30% Freeport-McMoRan 4.11% 4.08% 1.69%

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quantum Materials does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum Materials and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 8 6 0 2.43

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 1,040.07 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $18.63 billion 0.77 $2.60 billion $1.52 6.53

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Quantum Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

