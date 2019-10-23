Financial Survey: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Penumbra (NASDAQ:PEN)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 445.12 -$6.27 million N/A N/A Penumbra $444.94 million 11.73 $6.60 million $0.51 294.12

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -7,369.12% -267.08% -160.51% Penumbra 3.03% 6.80% 5.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 1 7 0 2.88

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Penumbra has a consensus target price of $170.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

