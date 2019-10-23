Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the period. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 435,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,875. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

