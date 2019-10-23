Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,709,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.