Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.80 Per Share

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FAS opened at GBX 408.86 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.32. Fidelity Asian Values has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 459 ($6.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95.

In other Fidelity Asian Values news, insider Clare Brady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £10,725 ($14,014.11).

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

