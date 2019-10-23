Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

FCAU stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

