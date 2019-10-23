Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.37

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 77388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

FERGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Ferguson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.