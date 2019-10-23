FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. 132,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,188. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

