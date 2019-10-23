FC Advisory LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

