FC Advisory LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 8.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

