Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.57%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

