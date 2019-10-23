Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.60 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $18.60 million and $4.65 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00222962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.01304946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00034773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

