Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $96,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

