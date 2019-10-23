Faceter (FACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,158.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $7.50 and $51.55. Faceter has a market cap of $510,058.00 and $3,158.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042818 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.06123345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

