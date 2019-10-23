F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,097,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $214,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 30,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.