Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,048 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

