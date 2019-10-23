Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.23 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $903.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

