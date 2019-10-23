Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 1,524,376 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,798,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Express by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

