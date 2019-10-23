Expanse Price Hits $0.0626 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $15,164.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,486,014 coins and its circulating supply is 16,445,677 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

