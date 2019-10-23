eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eXp World’s earnings. eXp World posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $183,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,596 shares of company stock worth $2,179,567 over the last three months. 43.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.58. 128,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,410. eXp World has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $534.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

