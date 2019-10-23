Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $83,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 309,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

