Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Down 2%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.97, approximately 14,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 139,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXN shares. Pi Financial lowered Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Excellon Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

