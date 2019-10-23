Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $1.11. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

