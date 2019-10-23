EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $111,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,041,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,946,000 after purchasing an additional 526,836 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 61.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 462,523 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.18 on Friday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.