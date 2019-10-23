E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.05. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 2,471,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,614,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

