Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

ETH opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

