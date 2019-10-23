Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.28-13.38 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $13.28-13.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.26.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.34. The company had a trading volume of 394,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,956.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.