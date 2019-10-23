Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,911 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.08. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

