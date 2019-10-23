ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $4.11 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

