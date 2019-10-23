ESBC Market Capitalization Tops $568,065.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $568,065.00 and $35,203.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00662241 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029637 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000100 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC is a coin. ESBC's total supply is 19,330,178 coins and its circulating supply is 18,995,704 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting . The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro .

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

