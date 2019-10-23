Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $927,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

