Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.89 for the period. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.46-3.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. 781,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,193. Equity Residential has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

