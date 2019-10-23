Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.25 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.07-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,647. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.3065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

